The Houston Astros’ Altuve and Bregman Hit on Consecutive At-Bats

Get used to it Astros, you’ve earned it.

Personally, I’d rather just see the cheaters get booed mercilessly than get hit by pitches. But, first of all, there are no fans in attendance. Second of all, pitchers don’t take kindly to being cheated out of a win.

So, I wasn’t surprised to see Kansas City Royals pitcher Jorge Lopez hit the Astros’ Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman on consecutive at-bats during yesterday's exhibition game in Kansas City. In fact, I’m surprised it hasn’t already happened.

With that being said, I wouldn’t recommend it. It’s just not worth putting a man on base to make sure those who cheat understand there will be consequences for their actions.

And God forbid somebody get seriously injured. A 98-mph fastball will cause some serious damage to a human being and two wrongs don’t make a right.

I would just keep it clean and leave the rest to us fans. Because, I’ll bet a dollar to a donut we won’t disappoint when it comes to raining down Bronx cheers on one of the most scandalous teams in MLB history when we’re allowed back into the stadiums.

You can damn sure bet on it when it comes to this Ranger fan.