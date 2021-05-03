Register Now For Parks & Rec Summer Camp Fun

Summertime is coming, what are you going to do with your kids? Send them to the Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Summer Camps of course!

There are four two-week sessions running from June 7th through July 30th and registration is open now on the City of Wichita Falls website.

The Recreation division of Parks and Recreation offers Camp Summer Fun at the Scotland Park Elementary School Gym and Camp Lots-A-Fun at the Jefferson Elementary School Gym.

Each camp session runs Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is open to kids ages 6 - 12. The fee is $100 per camper per session.

Kids will enjoy fun-filled activities inside an air-conditioned gym along with outdoor games, hiking, even off-site field trips.

EvgeniiAnd /ThinkStock

Adult counselors will be on hand to supervise and lead the campers in sports activities, swimming, and other outdoor water play. Community partners, WFISD and Chartwells, will be providing the breakfasts and lunches at both campsites. Morning and afternoon snacks will also be provided.

Contact the Wichita Falls Recreation Division at 940-761-7490 for more information. You can find the registration forms and Summer Camp packets online here.

A copy of your child's birth certificate will be required for registration and appropriate social distancing practices will be observed throughout the sessions.