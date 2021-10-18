Removed Robert E. Lee Statue Hanging Out at Texas Golf Resort

What happened to those Robert E. Lee statues that were removed throughout the country? Well one is hanging out in West Texas.

Several Robert E. Lee statues were removed a few years ago, for instance the one pictured above is from Virginia. The one pictured here was originally in Dallas at was formerly known as Robert E. Lee Park. The park has been renamed to Turtle Creek Park after the statue was removed in 2017. The park had been named that since 1936 when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt dedicated the statue that year.

The statue was removed and put into storage before going to an auction in 2019. Looks like Holmes Firm PC made the top offer for the sculpture and they have decided to put it in Lajitas Golf Resort in West Texas. The owner of the golf resort says they were just trying to preserve a beautiful piece of art. The owner says in a given year they average around 60,000 guests. Since the statue has gone up, they have only gotten one or two complaints from guests about the statue.

It looks like the winning bid for that statue was 1.4 million dollars. I'm not sure where the other Robert E. Lee statues in the country went. From what I can find, many are just sitting in storage somewhere. It looks like the one that was in Austin has been removed. However, a bust of Robert E. Lee is still standing in its original location over in Paris, Texas. Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and Albert Sidney Johnston all have their busts around the statue.

