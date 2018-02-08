Police Officer and Man Killed in North Texas Shooting

RICHARDSON, Texas — A police officer and another man were shot and killed Wednesday night at an apartment complex in suburban Dallas.

Police say the incident began about 7 p.m. Wednesday as 37-year-old officer David Sherrard was checking on a report of a disturbance at the apartment complex in Richardson, Texas. The officer was taken to a hospital in nearby Plano. About three hours later, Richardson police reported that he had died. Officer Sherrard, a 14-year Richardson Police veteran, leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard

Police on Thursday said the second person killed was 30-year-old Rene Gamez.

The alleged gunman barricaded himself inside an apartment unit, firing a weapon at random. The suspect was reportedly arrested after he surrendered just before midnight after a standoff with SWAT.

Rene Gamez

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says Gamez lived at the apartment. He says the suspected gunman and Gamez knew each other but the extent of their relationship wasn't immediately clear.

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Brandon McCall. He is being held in the Collin County jail on a charge of capital murder of a police officer.

Brandon McCall

Texas Governor Greg Abbot released the following statement via Twitter Wednesday night: