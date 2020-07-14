Ronny Jackson Wins Republican Runoff for Congressional District 13

UPDATED 12am July 15, 2020

Final, Uncanvassed Results

Ronny Jackson -- 55.58% --- 36,612

Josh Winegarner -- 44.42% -- 29,261



Former White House physician Ronny Jackson has emerged as the victor in the Republican Primary Runoff for Texas Congressional District 13.

As of 9:20pm on Tuesday, July 14, the results for the race were:

Ronny Jackson -- 55.56% --- 35,651

Josh Winegarner -- 44.44% -- 28,513

In the Democratic Party Runoff for Texas Congressional District 13; as of 9:30pm on July 14, Gus Trujillo was leading Greg Sagan by a significant margin:

Greg Sagan -- 33.66% -- 2,508

Gus Trujillo -- 66.34% -- 4,944

Ronny Jackson had received the support of President Donald Trump throughout the primary. Jackson will be running against Libertarian Party candidate Jack Westbrook, and Democratic Party candidate Gus Trujillo in the November general election for Congressional District 13.