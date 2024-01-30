This is the Safest City in Texas
There’s nothing like peace of mind.
Safety is always a top concern when I’m looking for a new place to put down roots. It’s right up there with the cost of living for me.
I will gladly pay a little more and/or travel further to the workplace to live in a safe environment. It’s totally worth it to be able to sleep a little better at night.
Growing up in a small town, I always kind of took safety for granted. Bad things rarely ever happened there and that’s exactly the way I liked it.
The funny thing is that when I was growing up, I always wanted to live in the big city. So, I joined the Navy right out of high school and got out of that little town.
And boy did I miss it. I couldn’t wait to go home on leave.
These days I live in Wichita Falls. It has more options as far as employment, entertainment, and dining, but still has that small-town feeling. Sure, there’s plenty of crime here, but it’s a safe place, for the most part.
However, Wichita Falls isn’t the safest city in the Lone Star State.
That distinction goes to Trophy Club, according to a study by World Population Review. The quaint Dallas-Fort Worth suburb with a population of 13,205 boasts a median income of $170,679 with an average violent crime rate of 0.10, which is among the lowest in the country.
