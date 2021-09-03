A picture of actor Sam Elliott on the set of the new Yellowstone prequel 1883 contradicts what fans thought was coming from the actor.

Previously, a picture of a long-haired Elliott posing with Nic Sheridan (Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's wife) led those looking forward to the December premiere to believe Shea Brennan would wear his hair like that. That's not the case, as seen in this picture shared by the most unlikely of sources: A party rental company!

On Instagram, Big D Party Rentals offered even more behind-the-scenes snaps, including one that might be Tim McGraw in character.

First, here is the photo that Sheridan shared on Aug. 15:

Elliott's Brennan is a man who "does not suffer fools" as he leads a wagon caravan to Montana from Texas in 1883. McGraw and Faith Hill play a married couple — James and Margaret Dutton — who (presumably) settle the land Yellowstone's John Dutton owns in the modern-day show.

The Paramount+ show is filming in Fort Worth, Texas, and locals have managed to snap a few pictures of the set and cast. On Reddit, a picture of McGraw in late 19th century garb is circulating. Like Elliott, he has a gun in his belt.

No pictures of Hill have popped up yet — thus far, fans have had to settle for her Instagram tease from when she and her husband were announced as co-stars.

The series premiere of 1883 happens on Dec. 19. Season 4 of Yellowstone begins on Nov. 7.