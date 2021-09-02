Texas Man Arrested After He Left Poop Behind During a Robbery

Time to get the C.S.I. team on this one, we got a fresh turd that needs inspecting.

Strange story coming out of San Antonio. Police have been investigating a robbery for months outside of the Alamodome. Back in January, an Alamodome employee noticed someone taking a dump on the sidewalk.

The man in question taking a number two was allegedly Matthew Idrogo. When the employee went to confront Matthew about his outdoor bathroom habits, Matthew allegedly pulled out a knife and asked for the employee's wallet. He handed it over and Matthew fled the scene, leaving the poop behind.

A sample of the poo was taken to Bexar County Criminal Investigation Laboratory for analysis. Police said the DNA profile developed from the sample matched a known sample taken from Idrogo. Authorities issued a search warrant and collected a sample from Idrogo on July 22 to compare to the evidence taken on January 18.

The results showed that there was “very strong support” that the samples matched, according to the affidavit. His bond was set at $50,000, records show. So remember kids, don't leave a big ole pile of poop behind so the police can trace it back to you.

