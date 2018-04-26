Allison Mack’s ‘Smallville’ Co-Star Responds to ‘Freaky’ Behavior Amid Sex Cult Reports

Tommaso Boddi/Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Allison Mack's Smallville co-star Sam Jones III has responded to the actress' "freaky" behavior amid reports that Mack has been luring women into infamous, alleged sex cult NXIVM, a mission for which she is now facing jail time.

Jones told TMZ that he didn't necessarily foresee Mack's involvement in the organization, and that a relationship in the early aughts kept her mostly grounded.

“While we were on the show, she had a boyfriend, so she was cool,” he said. “So, I mean, I guess she just became freaky, you know what I’m saying? I guess the inner freak just came out of her or something, but I don’t know, man.”

More Strange Conspiracy Theories:

PopCrush Source: Allison Mack’s ‘Smallville’ Co-Star Responds to ‘Freaky’ Behavior Amid Sex Cult Reports
Categories: Crime, Entertainment News, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top