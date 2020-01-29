Who do You Think Will Win Super Bowl LIV?

The biggest sporting event of the year is fast approaching. The Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV this Sunday (February 2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Kickoff is at 5:30 pm CT and the game will be broadcast on Fox.

It’s looking to be a good game this year. The Chiefs are currently favored by one point over the 49ers, so even the oddsmakers are thinking it could go either way.

So, who do you think will win the Super Bowl? Let us know in the below poll.