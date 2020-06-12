Say Hello to the Dumbest Porch Pirate Ever

The stupidity of some people never ceases to amaze me.

I’m not usually one to ridicule someone for not being the most intelligent person on the planet, but when we’re talking about a person who steals packages from someone else’s porch, I’m all about it. Even more so during the coronavirus pandemic when more and more people are relying on home delivery for essential goods.

Meet Mr. Blue Shirt from Upland, California. His neighbor’s doorbell cam caught him stealing their package. The video shows him walking his dog past their front door while staring right at the package as he disappears around the corner.

The dude waits all of eight seconds before he comes back around the corner with his shirt pulled over his head and dog in tow, picks up the package and then darts back around the corner. The amazing thing is that he clearly knew the camera was there, yet he thought simply pulling his shirt over his head would baffle investigators, even though he had just walked by.

Anyway, the owner called the police and homie was cited for petty theft. The owner also reached out to the leasing office at their apartment complex, requesting that the dude be evicted, but it’s not clear as to whether or not they got their wish.