Young County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Olney Shooting

The Young County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly taken over the investigation into a Tuesday morning shooting incident in Olney.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

KAUZ reports that three Olney PD officers were the lone customers inside the That Place diner when a gun shot shattered a window. None of the officers nor any of the diner staff injured. Authorities are still looking for whoever was responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Young Co. Sheriff’s Office at (940) 549-1555