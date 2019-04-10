Wichita Falls JCPenney to Host Superhero Event Saturday

JCPenney is gearing up for the release of Avengers: Endgame with a free superhero event for kids this Saturday, April 13 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Kids will have the opportunity to decorate a Marvel Avengers cinch bag, shop for Marvel LEGO sets, Marvel t-shirts, pajamas, watches and action figures.

Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero for the event. All children have to be accompanied by an adult.

The superhero event is the latest in JCPenney’s monthly Kids Zone program, which happens the second Saturday of each month. All adults who attend Kids Zone events get a 10% off one-day-only coupon.

Get the scoop on upcoming Kids Zone events at this location .