Scary Video Shows Carnival Ride Coming Apart

I realize it’s not a healthy way to go through life, but this is the sort of thing I envision before getting on a carnival ride.

Video is making the rounds of a carnival ride in the Philippines malfunctioning back in late December.

The Spider Cyclone Ride started malfunctioning, which sent large pieces of the ride flying through the air, followed by a couple of the seats hitting the bottom of the ride.

It looked for a minute like things would end badly, but they were able to quickly get it stopped without anyone getting hurt.

Good luck not thinking about that next time you head out to the carnival.