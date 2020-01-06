Scary Video Shows Wheel Falling Off of Plane

Here’s a helluva way to start a flight.

A passenger on an Air Canada Express flight started filming after they noticed sparks coming off of a wheel on the landing gear of the flight as it was taking off. The wheel completely falls off right after the flight gets airborne.

Luckily, there are two wheels on the landing gear and the pilot was able to land the plane safely on the remaining wheel.

It sounds like everyone remained calm during the landing, but I bet you could cut the tension with a knife.