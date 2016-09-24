A gunman walked into a Macy's at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington, and killed five people Friday night. Using a "hunting-type" rifle, he shot four women and one man, then disappeared.

A manhunt is on, with authorities having released a blurry surveillance photo of the suspect as he held his gun aloft:

Skagit County Dept. of Emergency Mgmt.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. Police are unaware of any particular motive or connection between the gunman, who is described as Hispanic wearing a black T-shirt, and the victims. The FBI is coordinating the investigation and the search for the shooter with local officials.

Burlington is about an hour north of Seattle. Residents are asked to contact local authorities with any information or 911 with anything urgent.