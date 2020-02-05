He was already a registered sex offender and will have more charges coming his way.

Over in Huntsville, Texas, the local high school softball team had an unwelcome visitor at the softball fields. It looks like 44-year-old Jimmy Giddens was in a van near the fields and repeatedly came out of his van exposing himself to the young girls. Police were called, but Giddens fled the scene before officers could arrive.

A witness was able to catch Giddens in the act on a cellphone photo. Police were trying to track him down, but were unable to locate him. On Wednesday morning, Giddens turned himself in at the Huntsville Police Department. “I would like to thank our officers, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and local citizens working together to get this man off the streets,” Huntsville Police Department Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “This is a disturbing incident, but it could have been much worse.”

Giddens was arrested and charged with indecency with a child by exposure. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail, with a bond yet to be set.