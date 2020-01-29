Wichita Falls Man Allegedly Tries to Run Over Bartender After Being Cut Off

Wichita Falls, doing Wichita Falls things once again.

When you've had a few too many to drink. A bartender will do the responsible thing and maybe tell you it's time to call it a night. It looks like that's what happened to Randall Barham last night at the Water Hole just off of Old Iowa Park Road. Witnesses say Randall was upset that the bartender cut him off.

He decided to crash into the bar and allegedly tried to run over the bartender. No one was hurt in the crash but the suspect was accused of damaging concrete pillars and backing into another car before he left the scene. Police found Randall about an hour later passed out in his car at the hotel near The Falls.

Police expect Randall to be charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a crash.