Wichita Falls Woman Gave Fake Name to Get Out of Arrest Warrant, That Fake Name Also Had a Warrant Out

This lady truly has the worst luck in the world.

Looks like back on January 15th, a Wichita Falls police officer was pulling over Shareeka Strawn for a traffic violation. According to the police, someone in vehicle allegedly threw something out of the window. Officers would get that package that tested positive for marijuana. When the officers asked Shareeka what her name was, she said Porshala Strawn.

Turns out Porshala has an outstanding warrant out for her arrest. While being transported to the Wichita County Jail, Shareeka came clean and told officers her real name. Officers then did a records check on Shareeka and she had five warrants out for her arrest. According to Times Record News she was charged with failure to identify/fugitive-intent to give false information.