Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley to be Inducted into Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

Wrestling legends Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley are expected to be in Wichita Falls next May when they are inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Michael and Foley, both WWE Hall of Famers, will be joining the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Sgt. Slaughter in the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 class. Unlike the WWE Hall of Fame, the inductees of the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame are voted on by their peers, with wrestling website Still Real To Us reporting that this year saw the most returned ballots in the 16 year history of the organization.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to happen in Wichita Falls on May 17, 2017. The complete class of 2017 includes...

Pioneer Division (1865-1942)

Yvon Robert

Dirty Dick Raines

Television Era (1943-1984)

Luther Lindsay

Sputnik Monroe

Modern Era (1985-present)

Mick Foley

Shawn Michaels

Tag Team Division

Larry Hennig & Harley Race

International

Tatsumi Fujinami (Japan)

Ladies Division

Susan Green

Colleague Division (managers, promoters, photographers, referees, valets)

George Napolitano (photographer)