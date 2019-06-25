Monday evening, State Representative Drew Springer, of Muenster, made an impromptu call-in to Pratt on Texas on KFYO. Rep. Springer quickly got to the point with Robert Pratt, to discuss his political future."I am running for re-election," Springer said within seconds of being put on the air.

Springer, a Republican, was first elected to the Texas House in 2012. Springer's House District 68 stretches across 22 counties from Cooke County, west to the Big County, including Stonewall and Fisher counties, then north and west; encompassing the South Plains counties of: Kent, Garza, Crosby, Dickens, King, Cottle, Motley, Floyd, Hall and Childress. Then, HD 68 splits north and east, including Wheeler, Collingsworth, Hardeman and Wilbarger counties.

Facebook

In terms of square miles, HD 68 is one of the largest House districts in the state.

Springer expects a spirited campaign in 2020 against a Democratic opponent. "I'm sure we'll have a few interesting things to talk about next year."