Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen Visits Lubbock for Fundraiser

Tuesday night, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen visited Lubbock for a fundraiser for State Representatives John Frullo and Dustin Burrows. The event was one of Speaker Bonnen's first major political events to attend since being lassoed into the Empower Texans scandal in late July. For Speaker Bonnen, and Rep. Burrows, it has been almost two months since a Texas House committee asked the Texas Rangers to investigate allegation of impropriety against the pair, related to the June meeting with Michael Quinn Sullivan of Empower Texans.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's fundraiser in Lubbock featured more GOP star-power than just Speaker Bonnen. Joining Speaker Bonnen in his support of Burrows' and Frullo's 2020 re-election efforts were Bonnen's brother, Rep. Greg Bonnen, State Senator Charles Perry, and State Reps. Craig Goldman, Drew Springer and Brooks Landgraf.

Dustin Burrows Campaign, Twitter

The highly attended fundraiser was held at the Bayer Museum of Agriculture.

Local Republicans in attendance included Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman Steve Evans, and Cole Shooter, who has announced he is running for Lubbock County Republican Party Chairman in 2020.

Speaker Bonnen praised Lubbock's legislative team of Rep. Burrows, Rep. Frullo and Senator Perry for their work during this year's legislative session. The trio helped spearhead the creation and funding of the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, plus pass property tax reform legislation.