Stolen Card Used at Wichita Falls Walmart: Can You ID?

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is seeking the identity of a male suspect who used a stolen card.

The suspect (pictured below) used the stolen card at the Central Freeway Walmart at around 5:30 pm on Saturday, February 8.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

