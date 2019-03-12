Texas Rangers Unveil Two Pound Chicken Tender for the 2019 Season

Texas Rangers proving once AGAIN that everything is bigger in Texas.

Since 2011, the Texas Rangers have been coming out with massive food options every year. It started back then with 'The Boomstick', a two-foot-long hot dog. In its first full year in Arlington, the Rangers made half a million dollars on just Boomsticks. Every year the Rangers try to do something new to grab people's attention. My personal favorite was the Murph-a-dilla .

This year you can prepare your belly for 'The Fowl Pole'. A two-pound chicken tender served on a bed of fries and comes with your favorite dipping sauces. This thing will set you back $27.50 but is probably enough to feed your whole family. My Orioles will be in town in June and I may need to get this thing when I go to some games.