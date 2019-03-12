Ultra-Rare Snow Mustang Discovered In Nebraska

We haven't had a great deal of snow and ice in North Texas this winter, but in other parts of the country it's a different story.I was chatting with my father up in Northwest Iowa last night and he was telling me they'd just had several more inches of snow in the past few days. It's MARCH already! That groundhog was wrong! (Now you know why I packed up and moved to Texas!)

All of that cold and snow seems to have stimulated some pretty good creativity in Nebraska as this Snow Mustang was discovered by a Nebraska State Patrol office on his rounds. He first called it in like any other routine traffic stop, then things got interesting as he discovered just what was going on.

Thanks to the Nebraska State Trooper for the body camera footage, and kudos to whoever created this classic piece of snow art!