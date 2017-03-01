Something fowl is going on at Subway.

Canada's CBC has done an investigation which found that only about half of the chicken in the chain's chicken sandwiches is actually chicken.

...the oven roasted chicken scored 53.6 per cent chicken DNA, and the chicken strips were found to have just 42.8 per cent chicken DNA. The majority of the remaining DNA? Soy."

It should be noted the other restaurants tested -- A&W, Tim Hortons, McDonald's and Wendy's -- all had more than 85% chicken. The CBC was so surprised by the Subway findings that it repeated the experiment to verify.

Subway, which was one of five restaurants whose meat was tested, did not agree with the CBC. It released a statement saying, in part, "Subway Canada cannot confirm the veracity of the results of the lab testing you had conducted...All of our chicken items are made from 100% white meat chicken which is marinated, oven roasted and grilled. We tested our chicken products recently for nutritional and quality attributes and found it met our food quality standards."