Summer’s Last Blast Car Show and Cruise Cancelled for 2020

The Summer's Last Blast organizers announced this afternoon that this year's event would not take place.

As with so many other events, both indoors and outdoors, the ever changing COVID-19 situation has meant scheduling changes and cancellations. It seems this summer's car show and cruise in Vernon, Texas, is not immune.

As of only a week or so ago it looked like this event would take place, then the numbers of confirmed cases started rising dramatically and Governor Abbott made some changes to what would or would not be allowed. Those changes trickled down to the county and city level and it became obvious that this summer's event would not take place. Here's what the Vernon Street Machine & Classics Association had to say on the Summer's Last Blast Facebook page this afternoon.

The 31st annual Summers Last Blast has been Cancelled

Due to the new mandates by the Governor of Texas. The City of Vernon, Mayor and the County Judge have all been working hard with us to save this years event. There were just too many ways this could go wrong for spectators and participants not to mention the security of future SLB events to take the risk. We would like to thank you all for the support you have shown us and we will see you at Summers Last Blast August 12-14 2021.

Summer's Last Blast via Facebook

This show and cruise is something that draws participants and fans from hundreds of miles away and will be missed by everyone this year.