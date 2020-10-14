Survey Says These are the Worst Halloween Candies

Certainly, we can all agree that while Halloween is awesome, getting terrible candy while trick-or-treating can put a damper on your night.

I realize beggars shouldn’t be choosers, but c’mon man – I don’t know anybody who likes those terrible peanut butter kisses. Handing those out to trick-or-treaters is the equivalent of saying, “Here, you throw this away.”

I live in the Fountain Park area here in Wichita Falls and I’ve gotta give a shout out to my neighbors for giving out the good stuff on Halloween. Our kids always get hooked up with a bunch of Reece’s Cups, Snickers, M&M’s, Hershey’s and all the best candy when they go trick-or-treating in the neighborhood. So, of course, that means me and Mom get hooked up with good treats for being their parents.

But, I guess there are some people out there that like Candy Corn or Smarties, otherwise those candies wouldn’t be on the market.

Anyway, the folks at CandyStore.com surveyed over 20,000 people to determine the worst Halloween candies and the top ten is pretty predictable:

Licorice Good & Plenty Mary Janes Tootsie Rolls Necco Wafers Smarties Wax Coke Bottles Circus Peanuts Peanut Butter Kisses Candy Corn

Admittedly, I’m surprised Tootsie Rolls are in the top ten, but apparently kids aren’t too thrilled about getting them on Halloween. Then again, are you going to take a Tootsie Roll over anything made with milk chocolate? I’m damn sure not.

Other than that, I pretty much concur with the list (except for the fact that Circus Peanuts didn’t top the list – those things are downright gross).