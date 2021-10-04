There’s No Way This is Texas’ Favorite Halloween Candy

Every now and then I look at the results of a study and immediately call bullsh*t. This is one of those times.

Nothing against the folks at Zippia who conducted the study. It’s just that I think something was maybe a little wonky, because there’s no way Jolly Rancher Hard Candy is the overall favorite Halloween candy here in the Lone Star State.

First of all, I need to point out that yes, I am a fan of Jolly Ranchers – especially the cherry ones. But I would never take one over a Reese’s, Snickers, M&Ms or, well, anything chocolate for that matter.

But that is seriously what researchers determined to be the favorite candy here as well as in California and Florida. Talk about a head scratcher.

Here’s the thing – it actually gets worse. For instance, the study determined Circus Peanuts to be the favorite in Oklahoma. That’s right. We’re supposed to believe that our neighbors in the Sooner State love those orange marshmallow banana-flavored things more than the all-time greats like Peanut M&Ms or Twix. Sorry, but I’m not buying it.

Also, Coloradans apparently have a penchant for the insanely gross black liquorice. Surely, they can’t be serious. I swear these people are trolling us.

And then you have Wyoming, where Swedish Fish are allegedly the favorite among Halloween candies. I might actually believe that one if everyone in Wyoming was under the age of 8.

I know what you’re wondering – did candy corn make the list? The answer is yes. According to the study, the majority of people in West Virginia prefer candy corn to any other Halloween candy.

While there were many states with questionable results, there were also plenty of states whose favorites were Halloween staples like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Kit Kats. So, it’s not all bad, just not entirely believable.

