Take a Look Inside Austin’s Cathedral of Junk

There’s a cool little gem known as the Cathedral of Junk tucked away in an Austin neighborhood.

The Cathedral was started by Vince Hannemann back in 1988 and he’s been adding to it ever since. Vince told RoadsideAmerica.com that the Cathedral is made up of more than 60 tons of junk.

Taking a look around the Cathedral of Junk’s Facebook page, you’ll see that it’s made up of just about every piece of junk you can imagine: bicycle wheels, a basketball goal, shopping carts, road signs, old chairs, beer bottles, you name it.

Austin's Cathedral of Junk

You'll find the Cathedral of Junk in Vince's back yard at 4422 Lareina Drive.

