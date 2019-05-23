Texas Arcade Giving Away TMNT Arcade Cabinet for 30th Anniversary

A dream of mine was to own this exact arcade cabinet. Now I can, but it almost seems impossible.

This year is the 30th anniversary of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game. This was the first time where you and three of your friends each got to control your own turtle. It was a must have for any arcade in the early 90s and still is popular in arcades all these years later.

To mark the occasion, you can actually win a TMNT cabinet. Free Play Ricardson is marking the 30th anniversary with this giveaway. So how can you win? Beat the entire game without dying. If you don't remember this game, it's a quarter muncher from hell. This game is very unforgiving and this seems impossible. If someone does do this, they deserve that arcade cabinet.

They will also have TMNT themed pizzas and drinks during this event. Finally, I can get my pepperoni and marshmallow like Michelangelo would get. They will also be having another challenge on this day. If you get to level 2 without dying, you get a prize. Also hard, but it is possible. This is happening on June 22 from 12 pm to 8 pm. Keep up with Free Play Richardson on Facebook for updates.