Game of Thrones Meets Vanilla Ice In Amazing Mashup Video

OK, let's all stop complaining about how Game of Thrones ended, or the seemingly endless stream of modern day items that somehow make it into the movie and sit back, snap our fingers, and listen to this incredible mashup of the cast from Game of Thrones and Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby .

Officially titled A Song of Vanilla Ice and Fire the video mashup includes almost all of your favorite GoT characters as Jon Snow, Varys, Littlefinger, The Hound, Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, Jorah Mormont, Tyrion Lannister, Ned Stark, Jaime Lannister, Brienne of Tarth, Tywin Lannister, Samwell Tarly, Theon Greyjoy, Ygritte, Catelyn Stark, Robb Stark, Tommen Baratheon, Khal Drogo, Joffrey Baratheon, Maester Aemon, Walder Frey, Sansa Stark, Bran Stark, Arya Stark, Grand Maester Pycelle, Hodor and more show us that acting isn't all they can do.

