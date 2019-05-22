Texas Deputy Hit By a Train While Rushing to an Emergency Call

Deputies got a call about an infant having breathing issues and were trying to rush to the scene. Unfortunately for one officer, he was sent to the hospital while responding to the call.

Yesterday, Midland County Sherriff's Office received a call about an infant in an emergency situation. Nearby deputies were trying to rush to the residence, but a train was coming across the tracks. If you watch the video, a train is trying to back up to let the deputy pass. Once the train backs up enough, the officer crosses the tracks. Then, out of nowhere ANOTHER TRAIN comes down the tracks - smashing the deputy's vehicle.

This caused the vehicle to flip over and it looked pretty bad. I am happy to report that the deputy is fine. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, including bruising throughout his body. I am also happy to report that the infant having breathing issues was seen by different emergency responders and was able to get to an emergency room.