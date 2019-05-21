Can we cut this lady a little bit of slack?

Over in Houston, Maria Vargas had her tires stolen by thieves back on May 10. They put the truck on cinder blocks to get the tires and Maria, unfortunately, cannot move the vehicle. Maria has tires on the way, but while she waiting an officer ticketed her truck. She is blocking the sidewalk which is a forty dollar fine.

I know this officer is just doing their job and maybe thought this person was working on their vehicle in their driveway. Maria has video evidence of her tires being stolen overnight and hopefully, the city just lets this ticket disappear since this lady has already suffered enough. ABC13 Eyewitness News reached out to the city's parking management division for a comment, but have not received a response.