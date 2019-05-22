What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre, the Parks & Recreation Department's Splash Day, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 23 - Sunday, May 26.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, May 23
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Bee Waxed Grand Opening Celebration
Time: 11:00-11:30am
Caregiver Hiring Event
Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Free
Advanced Youth Art
Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: $10
Girlfriend's Wine Club
Time: 5:00-6:30pm
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21
Friday, May 24
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free
Crafts for Toddlers
Time: 2:00-3:00pm
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21
40 Oz. to Freedom, Tribute to Sublime
Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488
Saturday, May 25
Kayak 101 Beginner Class
Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $75
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free
Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert
Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free
Parks & Recreation Splash Day
Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free
Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre
Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21
Free Show with Big Find and Mouth Breather
Time: 9:00-11:30pm
Sunday, May 26
Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp
Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: Free
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!