What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre, the Parks & Recreation Department's Splash Day, live music and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, May 23 - Sunday, May 26.

Thursday, May 23

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Bee Waxed Grand Opening Celebration

Time: 11:00-11:30am

Caregiver Hiring Event

Time: 2:00-4:00pm | Price: Free

Advanced Youth Art

Time: 4:00-5:00pm | Price: $10

Girlfriend's Wine Club

Time: 5:00-6:30pm

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21

Friday, May 24

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: Free

Crafts for Toddlers

Time: 2:00-3:00pm

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21

40 Oz. to Freedom, Tribute to Sublime

Time: 9:00-11:30pm | Price: Call 940-767-9488

Saturday, May 25

Kayak 101 Beginner Class

Time: 9:00am-12:00pm | Price: $75

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm | Price: Free

Monthly Sidewalk Jam/Concert

Time: 12:00-3:30pm | Price: Free

Parks & Recreation Splash Day

Time: 12:00-6:00pm | Price: Free

Mamma Mia! at Backdoor Theatre

Time: 7:30-9:30pm | Price: $21

Free Show with Big Find and Mouth Breather

Time: 9:00-11:30pm

Sunday, May 26

Gallery Exhibit: Sharon Gibson-Bly @ The Kemp

Time: 12:30-4:00pm | Price: Free

