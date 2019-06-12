Texas Child Struck by 18-Wheeler While Walking Off the School Bus

The child is miraculously going to be OK after an 18 wheeler swerved into him.

Yesterday afternoon over in Elgin, Texas police were called out about an accident involving a child getting off a school bus. The driver of the 18-wheeler claims he was going to be unable to stop in time from hitting the bus, so he swerved around. That is when this child was getting off the bus and was hit at the truck.

The school bus was fully stopped, with their flashers on and stop sign out. The child was taken by medical helicopter to an Austin-area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing and as of this post the driver has not been charged with anything.

This is ANOTHER incident here in Texas of a kid getting hit while walking off the bus. I hope Governor Greg Abbott passes House Bill 4070 , which would increase the penalties for someone hitting a person getting off a school bus.