Oklahoma Kid Took a School Bus for a Joy Ride Yesterday

Sometimes you just need to get away when you're in school and go for a ride. Maybe don't use the school bus when you do that though.

I'm truly jealous of the high school kids in Wichita Falls that get to leave campus for lunch. I never got to do that in school. I had to sneak out of the building if I wanted to do that and did many times out of back exit with no cameras. Looks like at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma, one kid wanted to get out at lunch time.

Get our free mobile app

Around 12:15 p.m. yesterday, some commotion was going on in the parking lot. A student had gotten behind the wheel of a school bus. “We had multiple students report it to the high school administration almost immediately,” said Superintendent Marc Moore. Now the student was able to get the bus out of the parking lot and according to reports wasn't driving recklessly. Just taking the bus for a cruise around town.

Police were called and the bus was stopped about 3/4 of a mile away from campus at an apartment building. No damage was done to the bus and no one was hurt in the incident. The joy ride only lasted about twenty minutes. Stillwater police said the student will likely face charges through the juvenile court system for stealing the bus or even being in possession of the stolen vehicle.

So how did a student even get access to the bus? The keys were left inside. The school is changing their procedures on this to ensure it doesn't happen again.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.