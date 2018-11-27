Texas Currently Has the Cheapest Gas in the Country

My family was commenting on how cheap the gas was in Texas this past week, they weren't lying.

I saw a pretty interesting report on the news this morning about Texas having the cheapest gas in the country. Turns out the station isn't too far away from us, but not worth the drive to save a couple of cents. Turns out, the new Buc-ee's in Denton has the cheapest gas in the entire country at $1.79 a gallon.

Here in Wichita Falls, we're not doing too bad. Our average price is $2.17 per gallon. Our cheapest location appears to be Sam's Club on Kell, but remember you have to be a member to get gas there. Looks like the next cheapest would be that Call Field Stop at $2.05 a gallon. Take advantage of these prices while they're here. If you want to take a look at our gas price map, hit up Gas Buddy .