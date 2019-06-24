Wichita Falls Woman Tricks Gas Company into Taking Ex’s Gas Meter

Everyone has that ex that tries to do something evil to get back at them. I've never seen this one before.

Looks like Jayne Bean had revenge on her mind when it came to her ex. No idea what he did to her, but Jayne had an evil plan to get hers. Jayne called Atmos gas company on March 30th to complain about the smell of gas at her ex's place. They came to shut off the gas and take his meter.

Her ex called the cops and told them about the situation. Atmos said they shut the gas off because of Jayne's comments. Jayne was arrested last week at a bar in downtown Wichita Falls since a warrant was out for her arrest. She was charged with Criminal Mischief over $30,000. Just another instance where we can say, only in Wichita Falls.