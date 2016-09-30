Texas DPS Seeks Publics Help to Solve 25 Year-Old Murder

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking the public’s help in solving the 1991 murder of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Roxyann Allee, who was shot and killed 25 years ago on September 30.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on September 30, 1991, Deputy Allee was abducted as she walked to her van after shopping at Greenspoint Mall (located at North Freeway and Texas 8 Beltway). Witnesses observed two black men force Deputy Allee into her van at gunpoint.

Later that evening, Allee’s van was found burned near the mall. Her body was discovered a short time later at another location. Deputy Allee had been shot and killed. At the time of her death, Deputy Allee worked at the Harris County Jail.

Governor Abbott had this to say:

Deputy Allee was a committed public servant who dedicated her career to the service and protection of others, and it would be a monumental injustice for her murder to go unsolved. We hope that renewing the public’s interest about this case will uncover critical information, and bring closure to the investigation and her family.

As part of the Office of the Governor and Texas Crime Stopper’s Fallen Hero Reward – Texas Remembers program, a reward up to $20,000 is being offered for information that results in this case being solved. Crime Stoppers of Houston, in partnership with the 100 Club, also is offering a reward up to $10,000 through its Fallen Hero Project. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, anyone with information about the murder of Deputy Roxyann Allee can provide anonymous tips in three different ways: