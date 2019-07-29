Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Theft on Virginia Drive

Crime Stoppers could use your help in solving a theft that occurred earlier this month.

Sometime between July 7th and July 10th, unknown suspects broke into a vehicle parked at 2104 Virginia Drive. The suspects stole a bank bag with $6,500 cash inside.

The police have very little information about the theft.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn up to $1,000.