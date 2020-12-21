Texas DPS to Step Up Enforcement During Christmas and New Year’s Holidays

The Texas Department of Public Safety is set to kick off its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaign on December 23.

During the campaign, DPS officers will increase traffic enforcement from Wednesday, December 23 through Saturday, December 26 for the Christmas holiday. For the New Year’s holiday, DPS will conduct increased enforcement from Thursday, December 31 through Friday, January 1, according to CBS DFW.

DPS Director Steven McCraw said increased public safety on Texas roads is a top priority:

Another year is drawing to a close, and while there are many reasons to celebrate, we must all remember to do so responsibly to help keep our roadways safe. DPS Troopers will increase patrols over the holidays, as will many of our fellow law enforcement partners across the state, and we will be on the lookout for drivers not obeying the law and endangering others. Public safety is our top priority, and we encourage all drivers to put safety first as you celebrate this holiday season.

DPS recommends everyone follow these tips to stay safe, especially during the holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive.

Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle.

Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

Don’t drive fatigued.

On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only.

Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling.