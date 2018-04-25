Texas Father Turns Son Into Police After He Admits to Massive Amount of Car Burglaries

After his son told him about his crimes, the father could not sit back and do nothing.

Theodis Daniel is being praised for his actions about his misbehaving son 18-year-old Christian Daniel. Christian was on a FaceTime call with his father and he admitted to breaking into people's cars. This just wasn't one break-in, the number is somewhere around TWO HUNDRED AND FIFTY cars. Christian's father lost it when his son admitted to breaking into a cop car and stealing a gun from it.

“I said, ‘You broke into a policeman’s car?’ I said, nah, nah, I’ve had it with you,” said Theodis Daniel in an interview KVUE-TV. "I said, ‘Man you gotta stop what you’re doing this is getting out of control.' I said, ‘You gonna stop?’ And he wouldn’t answer me. So I stopped it for him.”

Theodis lives in Houston, but his son was living in Austin during the conversation. Austin police have been looking into the theft of a gun from an officer's vehicle who was on vacation at the time of the theft. Austin Police say he also stole a flashlight, a neon police set, a gas mask, a carry bag, a ticket book and the Glock 43 and ammunition.

“I love him,” Daniel said. “But he’s got to wake up from wherever he’s at right now. I needed him to think about what direction he wanted to take in his life. He can stay where he’s at or does he want to come out and be a productive, law-abiding citizen right now.”

Christian has been charged with one count of theft of a firearm. Austin police say he is also suspected in numerous other crimes since the beginning of the year, including vehicle and home burglaries. The father has not helped his son post bail and he believes he made the right choice.