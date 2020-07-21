Texas’ Favorite Snack Food is What???

Today is National Junk Food Day, so the folks at Zippia set out to determine each state’s favorite snack and I’m not buying their results for Texas.

Using Google Trends, the website came to the conclusion that our favorite snack here in the Lone Star State is...Funyuns.

Don’t get me wrong – I like Funyuns. I’ll tear a bag of ‘em up in a heartbeat. The thing is, I don’t know anyone who says they’re their favorite.

I would’ve expected Doritos or Cheetos or maybe a sweet treat like M&Ms or Reese’s to come out on top. And speaking of M&Ms and Reese’s, neither one of those topped the list of snacks in any state. So, you’re telling me the majority of people in North Dakota and Wyoming prefer sunflower seeds to Reese’s or M&Ms? Sorry, but I’m having a hard time believing that. Maybe Google was having an off day when Zippia gathered their data.

As far as our friends to the north of the Red River, Oklahomans prefer Sour Patch Kids to any other snack. Again, I'm not convinced that's accurate.

The list wasn’t completely full of surprises, however. Oreos are the favorite in the majority of states, topping the list in Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia. The usual suspects like Snickers, Chips Ahoy, Doritos, Fritos and Cheetos also all made the list.

So, what do you think – yes or B.S. to Funyuns being the favorite snack food here in Texas?

Get the full results of the study at this location.