Texas Grand Jury Indicting Netflix for the Making of Their Movie ‘Cuties’

Looks like Texas didn't enjoy the movie 'Cuties'.

Let me start out by saying, I have not seen the movie 'Cuties'. By the clips I have seen online, boy does it sound like Chris Hanson from 'To Catch a Predator' should be watching the people that made this movie. From what I have been told, the movie is about how some dancing competitions exploit young girls.

However, in making a movie showing that, you exploited young girls. Once again, people have told me, yes the clips are bad and horrible. The movie is supposed to be showing you how this is wrong, but the movie made these girls do this stuff. The producers said child psychologists were on set the entire time, but still it looks bad. The trailer for the movie is at the top and below this I will put one of the scenes that upset many people.

Believe me, that's not even the worst of it. When this movie dropped awhile ago, Twitter was flooded with videos calling for the cancellation of Netflix with all the scenes. Looks like the Texas Grand Jury has some questions they want to ask Netflix about this movie.

A grand jury in Tyler County, northeast of Houston, has charged Netflix for "promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex.

We will see how Netflix responds to this indictment from yesterday. Below I also found the director of the movie and why she decided to make this film. I feel like I don't ever want to watch this movie because I would hate to see what my Netflix algorithm thinks of me. Oh, you like Cuties, you may also like.