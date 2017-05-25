Texas High School Principal Commits Suicide in School Parking Lot

Shortly after resigning from his position, a Texas high school principal committed suicide in the parking lot of the school.

The town of Kirbyville, Texas is in shock after what happened at the local high school Tuesday afternoon. Dennis Reeves had just stepped out of a meeting with school administrators announcing his resignation as principal of the high school. Reeves then walked to his truck and shot himself with a pistol.

The local superintendent did not hear a gun go off, but did see Reeves in his truck with it running for a long time. He called the police to check on Reeves and they found him dead. Reeves did not leave a note indicating why he was taking his own life. The school was out since last week in Kirbyville, so no students were on school grounds.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, help is available. The Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.