Texas Husband Shoots Man After Catching Him With His Wife – Is It Justified?

One man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting that happened early this morning (March 17).

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Humble, Texas around 2:00 am in reference to a shooting, according to Click 2 Houston.

When they arrived on the scene they found a man had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition.

The man was shot by the husband of the woman in the house when he discovered him with her after arriving home. The husband fled the home after the shooting but later turned himself in. He is expected to face charges for the shooting.

One thing I was taught at a young age is that messing around with another man’s woman is a good way to get yourself killed and no one will feel sorry for you. And judging by the comments on the story, many people think the husband was justified:

There was a time not that long ago, when that was considered justifiable homicide. I'd like to be on that jury. Case dismissed sir, you are free to go. Now let's put the wife on trial. Dumb to mess with a married woman, even dumber to go to her house. crime of passion, no charge This husband had every right to shoot this no good.............S...O......B..............

So, what do you think? Was the husband justified in shooting the man? Leave a comment below or on our Facebook page.

