Texas is Home to A Lot of Sugar Daddies, Mommies, and Babies

Sometimes you just need some companionship and you're willing to pay for that companionship. Maybe a sugar baby is for you.

In case you don't know what in the heck this story is. A sugar daddy or momma is defined as a rich older person who lavishes gifts on a young person in return for their company or sexual favors. The sugar baby is the person that is the young person that receives the money. A website called seeking arrangement handles getting you in contact with these people. Whether you want to be a sugar daddy/mommy or a baby.

The internet is truly a magical place, isn't it? Well, the website is releasing some information about statistics. Texas currently ranks 5th in the country for having the most sugar daddies. Out of every 10,000 people, they average 5.20 sugar daddies. Sugar mommies come in at 6th in the country at 3.88 out of 10,000 people.

The numbers switch to out of 1,000 people average for the sugar babies. For males out of 1,000 people, Texas ranks 8th at 4.07. For females that number is 20.95 people out of 1,000. Looks like a lot of young ladies are trying to look for sugar daddies in our state. If you're curious where other states land, be sure you check out the info for yourself.