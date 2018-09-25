Texas Man Accused of Sexually Touching Woman Asleep on Plane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Texas man is accused of inappropriately touching a woman asleep on a Southwest flight to Nashville, Tennessee.

The Tennessean reports 30-year-old Alfredo Vela IV is charged with sexual battery. An arrest affidavit says the woman didn't know Vela and briefly spoke to him before falling asleep on the flight Sunday evening. It says she awoke to Vela rubbing her back. The woman also told police Vela touched her chest and inner thigh and tried to put his hand up her shirt.

Vela was arrested shortly after they arrived in Nashville. Police say Vela admitted to scratching the woman's back, but declined to continue talking with officers after his arrest.

He's since posted bail. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment.