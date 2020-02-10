Texas Man Ripped Insulation Out of Jail Cell Ceiling to Use as a Pillow

He needed to get comfy before he passed out, so he did the only reasonable thing.

It looks like last month over in Progreso, Texas. A man was arrested for walking around drunk in the middle of the road at 10 pm. 25-year-old Joseph J. Hemer of Mission was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. When Hemer arrived at the police station, he tried to use his cell phone to call someone.

“Officer Ernesto Lozano told him to hand him the cell phone because he needed to be booked in before he could make a phone call,” according to court records. “Officer Lozano ordered Hemer repeatedly to hand him the cell phone but he did not comply and ignored the orders.” The two then got into a bit of an altercation and Hemer stopped once he was threatened with pepper spray.

The officers were able to finish the booking process and place Hemer in a cell so he could go sleep it off. Around 8:30 in the morning, they checked in on Hemer in his cell. “The ceiling air diffuser had been torn off the ceiling and was on the floor along with pieces of pink insulation,” according to court records. “Officer Caballero noticed that Mr. Hemer was using the pink insulation as a pillow.”

Hemer is charged with assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief causing damage worth more than $100 but less than $750, a Class B misdemeanor. Correct me if I'm wrong, but doesn't that pink insulation have fiber glass in it? I would not want that as a pillow.